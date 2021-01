House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump after signing it in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 13, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Rich, Michael, Jim, and Alexandra discuss the second impeachment of President Trump, the president’s standing in the Republican party, and the stalled delivery of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.