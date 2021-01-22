Podcasts The Editors

Episode 295: Clearing a Low Bar

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Joe Biden gives his inaugural address in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Biden’s inauguration and the new administration’s actions in the first few days.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Yuval Levin’s piece “No, the Biden Team Is Not Starting ‘from Scratch’ on Vaccines
• Charlie: KDW’s piece “Against Unity
• Jim: MBD’s piece “Normalcy Deferred

Light items:
• Rich: The football championship games on Sunday
• Charlie: Playing Super Mario Odyssey
• Jim: His son taking an online baking class

Sponser:
The Break Fast podcast

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

