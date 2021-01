Outgoing President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., January 20, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the oddities of the upcoming impeachment in the Senate, and the filibuster debate.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: NR’s editorial on Hank Aaron

• Charlie: Jim Geraghty and Isaac Schorr on Jen Psaki

• MBD: KDW’s newsletter “‘America First’ or Biden First?”

Light items:

• Rich: The American Way of War by Russell Weigley

• Charlie: Midnight in Paris

• MBD: The GameStop squeeze

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.