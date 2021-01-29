Episode 297: End of the Status Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, July 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss self-serving teachers’ unions, the absurd praise of Andrew Cuomo, and the hypocrisy of Matt Gaetz.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “A Knockout Film about the Soviet Nightmare”

• Charlie: Daniel Tenrieo’s coverage of the GameStop saga

• Jim: Jay’s piece “The State of the GOP”

Light items:

• Rich: The Dominion of War by Fred Anderson

• Charlie: His kids playing with their Harry Potter wands

• Jim: The glory of a potential snow day

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.