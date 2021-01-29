Episode 297: End of the Status Cuomo

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss self-serving teachers’ unions, the absurd praise of Andrew Cuomo, and the hypocrisy of Matt Gaetz.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “A Knockout Film about the Soviet Nightmare”
• Charlie: Daniel Tenrieo’s coverage of the GameStop saga
• Jim: Jay’s piece “The State of the GOP”
Light items:
• Rich: The Dominion of War by Fred Anderson
• Charlie: His kids playing with their Harry Potter wands
• Jim: The glory of a potential snow day
Sponsor
Tommy John
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.