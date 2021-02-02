Episode 298: Laser Lunacy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2021
(Erin Scott/Reuters)
Today on
The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the upcoming impeachment, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outlandish Jewish space-laser theory, and Biden’s harmful hypocrisy on the Keystone pipeline project.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s cover story in the upcoming print issue
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “ European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute”
• Jim: KDW’s piece “ Lizard People Update”
Light items:
• Rich: Star Wars
• Charlie: Funny moments with his son
• Jim: The snow day sequel
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.
5:03 PM
