Podcasts The Editors

Episode 298: Laser Lunacy

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2021 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the upcoming impeachment, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outlandish Jewish space-laser theory, and Biden’s harmful hypocrisy on the Keystone pipeline project.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s cover story in the upcoming print issue
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute
• Jim: KDW’s piece “Lizard People Update

Light items:
• Rich: Star Wars
• Charlie: Funny moments with his son
• Jim: The snow day sequel

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Loading...