Episode 298: Laser Lunacy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2021 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the upcoming impeachment, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outlandish Jewish space-laser theory, and Biden’s harmful hypocrisy on the Keystone pipeline project.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Charlie’s cover story in the upcoming print issue

• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute”

• Jim: KDW’s piece “Lizard People Update”

Light items:

• Rich: Star Wars

• Charlie: Funny moments with his son

• Jim: The snow day sequel

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.