Episode 299: No Relief for the Weary

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Liz Cheney’s staying power, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tenuous footing in the GOP, and the hole Democrats are digging for themselves by trying to pass the new COVID relief bill.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s print piece “Party of Lincoln”

•Charlie: Yuval Levin’s post “The Rush to Reconciliation”

• MBD: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Great American Gun-Buying Binge Continues”

Light items:

• Rich: Building snowmen

• Charlie: Appreciating the workmen doing a job at his house

• MBD: Airbnb

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.