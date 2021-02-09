Episode 301: Respect the Classics, Man!

(araelf/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss former NYT writer Donald McNeil’s firing and groveling apology, the Senate impeachment, and the absurd attempt to cancel the classics.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s post on Tom Friedman

• Charlie: KDW’s Tuesday newsletter

• Jim: Kyle’s piece on Van Jones

Light items:

• Rich: Prepping food for the Super Bowl

• Charlie: Playing Battleship with his son

• Jim: WandaVison

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.