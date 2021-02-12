Episode 302: Calvinball Once Again

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Democrats’ impeachment case, the Lincoln Project’s collapse, and the firing of Gina Carano.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Ryan Mills’s piece on the California school situation
• Charlie: Pradheep J. Shanker on school reopenings
• MBD: Rich’s piece on school reopenings
Light items:
• Rich: Andy McCarthy’s son as a sports announcer
• Charlie: Catchers and pitchers set to meet on Monday
• MBD: Grand Seiko SLGH005
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.