Then-President Donald Trump arrives for a presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington,D.C., November 24, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the acquittal of Trump, major media failures, and the school reopening debacle.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The new cover story

• Charlie: Andy McCarthy on Andrew Cuomo

• Jim: The editorial on the National Guard at the Capitol

Light items:

• Rich: His afternoon caffeine deprivation

• Charlie: The Valentine’s Day card his kids made

• Jim: His youngest son’s birthday is today

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.