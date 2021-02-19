Episode 304: Remembering Rush

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Maddy discuss the legacy of Rush Limbaugh, the current McConnell/Trump fight, winter weather overtaking Texas, and the trans athletes debate.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Tobias Hoonhout and Ryan Mills
• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s February 18th Jolt
• MBD: Andrew Stuttaford’s February 18th Capital Note
• Maddy: Ramesh Ponnuru’s magazine piece “Making Allowances”
Light items:
• Rich: Pringles
• Charlie: Working from the beach
• MBD: Smuggling
• Maddy: Atomic Habits by
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.