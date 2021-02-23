Podcasts The Editors

Episode 305: Unconfirmed and Unsuitable

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget, testifies during a Senate Committee on Capitol Hill, February 10, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss the blocking of Neera Tanden’s confirmation, Xavier Becerra’s total unsuitability to head HHS, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Isaac Schorr’s pinch-hit for Jim on today’s Jolt “The Revenge of Neera Tanden’s Tweets
• Charlie: Ramesh’s piece “Yes, Biden’s Views on Abortion Contradict His Catholicism
• Alexandra: David Harsanyi’s piece “Fauci Is Not Your God

Light items:
• Rich: Douglas McArthur’s 1962 speech at West Point
• Charlie: Going out to eat
• Alexandra: Getting a Costco membership

Sponsor:
The Dissident

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

