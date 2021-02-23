Episode 305: Unconfirmed and Unsuitable

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss the blocking of Neera Tanden’s confirmation, Xavier Becerra’s total unsuitability to head HHS, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Isaac Schorr’s pinch-hit for Jim on today’s Jolt “The Revenge of Neera Tanden’s Tweets”
• Charlie: Ramesh’s piece “Yes, Biden’s Views on Abortion Contradict His Catholicism”
• Alexandra: David Harsanyi’s piece “Fauci Is Not Your God”
Light items:
• Rich: Douglas McArthur’s 1962 speech at West Point
• Charlie: Going out to eat
• Alexandra: Getting a Costco membership
Sponsor:
The Dissident
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.