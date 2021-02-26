Episode 306: A Shot in the Dark

Today on The Editors, Charlie stands in for Rich and discusses the bomb strike in Syria, the slowing vaccine rollout, and the Equality Act with Michael and Jim.
Editors’ picks:
• Charlie: Robert VerBruggen’s recent work
• Jim: Michael’s piece “A Kristolized Left”
• MBD: Daniel DePetris’s piece “Getting Out Is Biden’s Best Syria Policy”
Light items:
• Charlie: Playing Snakes and Ladders with his kids
• Jim: Cooking Chinese for his family
• MBD: The YouTube channel Hard2Hurt
Sponsors:
The Dissident
Young America’s Foundation
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.