Episode 307: Canceling Cuomo

Demonstrators seek the resignation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo in Manhattan, March 2, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Jim, and Maddy discuss the allegations being leveled at Governor Cuomo, Trump’s CPAC speech, and the uproar over some of Dr. Seuss’s books.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s cover story for the new print issue

• Jim: Charlie’s dismantling of CNN over their Cuomo coverage

• MBD: Steven Camerota’s piece “Is Biden Losing the Immigration Debate?”

• Maddy: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “The Ghost of Theodore Roosevelt”

Light items:

• Rich: Gratitude to the staff who cared for his mom during her final days

• Jim: Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy

• MBD: The Grand Tour

• Maddy: The Extras

