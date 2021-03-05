Episode 308: The Bills Pile Up

(Jim Young/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Daniel discuss the slew of rotten bills being passed by the House, the absurd overreaction to Texas and Mississippi’s mask mandate repeal, and the debate over removing the security fencing from around the Capitol.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece on H.R. 1

• Charlie: MBD’s piece “What Separates Donald McNeil from the Woke Mobsters”

• Maddy: Jay’s piece on American exceptionalism

• Daniel: Brian Riedl’s piece “Dear Congress: Bringing Back Pork Would Be a Disaster”

Light items:

• Rich: Family history

• Charlie: Spring training

• Maddy: Her sister, Lily Kearns

• Daniel: Zoom book club

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.