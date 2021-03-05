Episode 308: The Bills Pile Up

(Jim Young/Reuters)
The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Daniel discuss the slew of rotten bills being passed by the House, the absurd overreaction to Texas and Mississippi’s mask mandate repeal, and the debate over removing the security fencing from around the Capitol.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece on H.R. 1
• Charlie: MBD’s piece “ What Separates Donald McNeil from the Woke Mobsters”
• Maddy: Jay’s piece on American exceptionalism
• Daniel: Brian Riedl’s piece “ Dear Congress: Bringing Back Pork Would Be a Disaster”
Light items:
• Rich: Family history
• Charlie: Spring training
• Maddy: Her sister, Lily Kearns
• Daniel: Zoom book club
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
March 2, 2021
Rich, Michael, Jim, and Maddy discuss the allegations being leveled at Governor Cuomo, Trump’s CPAC speech, Dr. Seuss, and more.
February 26, 2021
Charlie stands in for Rich and discusses the bomb strike in Syria, the slowing vaccine rollout, and the Equality Act with Michael and Jim.
February 23, 2021
Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss the blocking of Neera Tanden’s confirmation, Xavier Becerra’s total unsuitability to head HHS, and much more.
February 19, 2021
Rich, Charlie, Michael, and Maddy discuss the legacy of Rush Limbaugh, the current McConnell/Trump fight, Texas weather, and the trans athletes debate.
February 16, 2021
Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the acquittal of Trump, major media failures, and the school reopening debacle.
February 12, 2021
Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Democrats’ impeachment case, the Lincoln Project’s collapse, and the firing of Gina Carano.
February 9, 2021
Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss former NYT writer Donald McNeil’s firing and groveling apology, the Senate impeachment, and the absurd attempt to cancel the classics.
February 6, 2021
On this special weekend edition of
The Editors, Rich and Dr. Scott Gottlieb discuss where we’re at in the COVID fight.
February 5, 2021
Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Liz Cheney’s staying power, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tenuous footing in the GOP, and the hole Democrats are digging for themselves by trying to pass the ...