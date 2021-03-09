Episode 309: The Prince and Princess of Woke

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Michael, and Maddy discuss Meghan and Harry’s recent Oprah appearance, the mounting border crisis, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece “Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights”
• Jim: Kathryn Jean Lopez’s post “Andrew Cuomo Is the Poster Governor for Our Throwaway Society”
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “How to Secure Elections”
• Maddy: Andrew Roberts’s piece “The Baseless Attempt to Cancel Winston Churchill”
Light items:
• Rich: Ice skating
• Jim: His oldest son started in-person school
• MBD: Jersey gold
• Maddy: Spring in NYC
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.