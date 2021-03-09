Podcasts The Editors

Episode 309: The Prince and Princess of Woke

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview by Oprah Winfrey. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Michael, and Maddy discuss Meghan and Harry’s recent Oprah appearance, the mounting border crisis, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece “Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights
• Jim: Kathryn Jean Lopez’s post “Andrew Cuomo Is the Poster Governor for Our Throwaway Society
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “How to Secure Elections
• Maddy: Andrew Roberts’s piece “The Baseless Attempt to Cancel Winston Churchill

Light items:
• Rich: Ice skating
• Jim: His oldest son started in-person school
• MBD: Jersey gold
• Maddy: Spring in NYC

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

