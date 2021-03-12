Episode 310: Presidential Posturing

President Joe Biden delivers his first prime time address as president, speaking about the impact of the pandemic during an address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Biden’s Thursday evening speech, the garbage that is the newly passed COVID bill, and the continuing Cuomo saga.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Xan’s post “Enjoy Playing Morality Policy, Amazon”

• Charlie: Robert P. O’Quinn “How to Waste More Than a Trillion Dollars”

• Alexandra: David Harsanyi’s post “Defund Planned Parenthood”

• Jim: KDW’s piece “Do You Really Need a Tomato?”

Light items:

• Rich: Jerry Hendrix’s new book Provide and Maintain a Navy

• Charlie: Helicopter ride over Zion National Park

• Alexandra: Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy

• Jim: NFL free agency

