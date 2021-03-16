Episode 311: When Amazon Became a Censor

A vial with the AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Jim discuss the latest uproar concerning women in the military, Europe’s temporary delay on the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Amazon’s reasons for banning books questioning trans ideology.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Phil Klein’s post “Public Behavior Led the Way on COVID-19 Lockdowns — and It Will Lead Us Out”

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “The Populist Dilemma on Free Speech and Cancel Culture”

• Maddy: MBD’s piece “National Review Is Irrelevant”

• Jim: Rich’s piece “It’s Trump’s Fault”

Light items:

• Rich: The latest NR fund-drive

• Charlie: Going skeet shooting

• Maddy: Talking to her great-uncle about the Great Books

• Jim: His boys both being back in-person for school

