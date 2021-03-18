Episode 312: Biden’s Border Crisis

A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs asylum-seeking migrants as they line up along the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, March 17, 2021. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Democrats’ filibuster furor, the horrible Atlanta shootings, and Biden’s self-inflicted border problem.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s post on the Oscars

• Charlie: NR’s editorial on California’s “ethnic-studies” curriculum

• MBD: Charlie’s piece “The Split-Screen Presidency”

Light items:

• Rich: NCAA tournament starts tomorrow

• Charlie: The leprechaun that visited his neighborhood

• MBD: The Quiet Man

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.