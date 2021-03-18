Episode 312: Biden’s Border Crisis

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Democrats’ filibuster furor, the horrible Atlanta shootings, and Biden’s self-inflicted border problem.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s post on the Oscars
• Charlie: NR’s editorial on California’s “ethnic-studies” curriculum
• MBD: Charlie’s piece “The Split-Screen Presidency”
Light items:
• Rich: NCAA tournament starts tomorrow
• Charlie: The leprechaun that visited his neighborhood
• MBD: The Quiet Man
