Episode 314: Not Everything Is Racist

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the horrific Atlanta and Colorado shootings, Kristi Noem’s giving in to woke pressure, and the election stand-off in Iowa.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Pradheep Shankeer’s piece “The Misleading Narrative about Anti-Asian Racism”
• Charlie: Kevin’s Tuesday newsletter this week
• Alexandra: Ramesh’s post “Better Than Whose Originalism?”
• Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Joe Biden’s Plan: $39,901 in New Spending per U.S. Household”
Light items:
• Rich: The NCAA tournament
• Charlie: Harry Potter LEGO for Nintendo
• Alexandra: Rediscovering Ina Garten’s cooking show
• Jim: Returning to normalcy
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.