Episode 314: Not Everything Is Racist

Crime scene tape surrounds the Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a businesses in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Ga., March 16, 2021. (Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the horrific Atlanta and Colorado shootings, Kristi Noem’s giving in to woke pressure, and the election stand-off in Iowa.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Pradheep Shankeer’s piece “The Misleading Narrative about Anti-Asian Racism”

• Charlie: Kevin’s Tuesday newsletter this week

• Alexandra: Ramesh’s post “Better Than Whose Originalism?”

• Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Joe Biden’s Plan: $39,901 in New Spending per U.S. Household”

Light items:

• Rich: The NCAA tournament

• Charlie: Harry Potter LEGO for Nintendo

• Alexandra: Rediscovering Ina Garten’s cooking show

• Jim: Returning to normalcy

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.