Episode 315: Biden’s Press Conference Doesn’t Make the Grade

President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, March 25, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss Joe Biden’s first press conference and the growing fight over the filibuster.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: NR’s provisional victory over Michael Mann

• Charlie: Jim’s breakdown of the Biden presser, and NRO’s overall coverage of the event

• Maddy: NR’s editorial on Kristi Noem

• MBD: Charlie’s post “It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Prosecute Hunter Biden for His Gun Crimes”

Light items:

• Rich: The China Nightmare by Dan Blumenthal

• Charlie: Finding his fountain pen

• Maddy: Finding a quiet place in NYC

• MBD: The Suez Canal crisis

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.