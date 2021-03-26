Episode 315: Biden’s Press Conference Doesn’t Make the Grade

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss Joe Biden’s first press conference and the growing fight over the filibuster.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: NR’s provisional victory over Michael Mann
• Charlie: Jim’s breakdown of the Biden presser, and NRO’s overall coverage of the event
• Maddy: NR’s editorial on Kristi Noem
• MBD: Charlie’s post “It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Prosecute Hunter Biden for His Gun Crimes”
Light items:
• Rich: The China Nightmare by Dan Blumenthal
• Charlie: Finding his fountain pen
• Maddy: Finding a quiet place in NYC
• MBD: The Suez Canal crisis
