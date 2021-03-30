Episode 316: Quit Lying about Georgia

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Phil Klein (NRO’s new editor) discuss the lies being spread about Georgia’s new voting laws, the futility of the vaccine passport idea, and why Joe Biden isn’t a moderate.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Jack Fowler’s webathon Corner posts

• Charlie: Kevin’s “The Tuesday” this week

• Alexandra: Kyle Smith’s piece “The Incomparable Audrey Hepburn”

• Phil: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law”

Light items:

• Rich: Getting the vaccine

• Charlie: The TV show Miranda

• Alexandra: Going to Annapolis

• Phil: Baseball season

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.