Podcasts The Editors

Episode 317: Cauldron of Mendacity

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., March 31, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss Biden’s enormous infrastructure bill, the allegations coming out against Matt Gaetz, and more bullying over Georgia’s voting law changes.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The new print issue on California
• Charlie:Maddy’s piece “CNN Flunks Biology
• Maddy: Andy’s coverage of the Chauvin trial

Light items:
• Rich: David Suchet reading the Gospel of Mark
• Charlie: Building Lego cars
• Maddy: What a prank is

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

