Episode 317: Cauldron of Mendacity

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss Biden’s enormous infrastructure bill, the allegations coming out against Matt Gaetz, and more bullying over Georgia’s voting law changes.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The new print issue on California
• Charlie:Maddy’s piece “CNN Flunks Biology”
• Maddy: Andy’s coverage of the Chauvin trial
Light items:
• Rich: David Suchet reading the Gospel of Mark
• Charlie: Building Lego cars
• Maddy: What a prank is
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.