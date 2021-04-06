Episode 318: MLB Strikes Out

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center in Glendale, Ariz., February 19, 2019. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss Commissioner Manfred’s damaging and ridiculous decision to move the All-Star game, and CBS’s detestable hit piece on Ron DeSantis.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Ryan Mills’s piece “Dem Abuses Prompted Georgia Voting Law’s Food-and-Drink Rule”

• Charlie: Rich’s piece “Anyone Using the ‘Jim Crow’ Charge as a Political Weapon Should Hang His Head in Shame”

• Alexandra: David Harsanyi’s piece “Moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver Makes Zero Sense”

• MBD: Isaac Schorr’s piece “All Boycotts Are Not Created Equal”

Light items:

• Rich: John MaCarther’s preaching

• Charlie: His American grandma

• Alexandra: Laying off the Easter candy

• MBD: Jacob deGrom

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.