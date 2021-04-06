Episode 318: MLB Strikes Out

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss Commissioner Manfred’s damaging and ridiculous decision to move the All-Star game, and CBS’s detestable hit piece on Ron DeSantis.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Ryan Mills’s piece “Dem Abuses Prompted Georgia Voting Law’s Food-and-Drink Rule”
• Charlie: Rich’s piece “Anyone Using the ‘Jim Crow’ Charge as a Political Weapon Should Hang His Head in Shame”
• Alexandra: David Harsanyi’s piece “Moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver Makes Zero Sense”
• MBD: Isaac Schorr’s piece “All Boycotts Are Not Created Equal”
Light items:
• Rich: John MaCarther’s preaching
• Charlie: His American grandma
• Alexandra: Laying off the Easter candy
• MBD: Jacob deGrom
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.