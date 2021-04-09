Episode 319: Courting Disaster

(Bill Chizek/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Jim, and Daniel discuss Biden’s executive order on guns, the unionizing failure at an Alabama Amazon warehouse, and a farcical blue-ribbon commission to study court-packing.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Daniel and Andrew’s work on Capital Matters

• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “Farewell to Prince Philip”

• Jim: Luke Thompson’s piece “The Rise and Fall of the Lincoln Project”

• Daniel: David Beckworth’s piece “Why Investors Can’t Quit U.S. Debt”

Light items:

• Rich: Runners starting on second during extra innings

• Charlie: Laser tag on the beach

• Jim: The Heritage golf tournament

• Daniel: Garrett Cole

Sponsor:

Quip

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.