Episode 319: Courting Disaster

The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Jim, and Daniel discuss Biden’s executive order on guns, the unionizing failure at an Alabama Amazon warehouse, and a farcical blue-ribbon commission to study court-packing.
• Rich: Daniel and Andrew’s work on Capital Matters
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “ Farewell to Prince Philip”
• Jim: Luke Thompson’s piece “ ” The Rise and Fall of the Lincoln Project
• Daniel: David Beckworth’s piece “ Why Investors Can’t Quit U.S. Debt”
• Rich: Runners starting on second during extra innings
• Charlie: Laser tag on the beach
• Jim: The Heritage golf tournament
• Daniel: Garrett Cole
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
