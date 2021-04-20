Podcasts The Editors

Episode 320: Troubled Waters

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., December 2, 2020. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Maxine Waters’s comments on the Chauvin trial, Biden’s flip-flop on refugee limits, and George W. Bush’s chastisement of the GOP on immigration.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andy McCarthy on the Chauvin trial
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Fake News Is Real
• Alexandra: Kyle Smith’s piece “Anthony Fauci’s Misadventures in Fortune Telling
• Jim: Phil Klein’s post “Evidently, Jen Psaki’s Job Is to Pretend Joe Biden Didn’t Say What Everybody Heard Him Say

Light items:
• Rich: Glazed doughnuts
• Charlie: Bouncy houses
• Alexandra: Rereading Agatha Christie
• Jim: Spring flag football

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Loading...