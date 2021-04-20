Episode 320: Troubled Waters

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., December 2, 2020. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Maxine Waters’s comments on the Chauvin trial, Biden’s flip-flop on refugee limits, and George W. Bush’s chastisement of the GOP on immigration.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Andy McCarthy on the Chauvin trial

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Fake News Is Real”

• Alexandra: Kyle Smith’s piece “Anthony Fauci’s Misadventures in Fortune Telling”

• Jim: Phil Klein’s post “Evidently, Jen Psaki’s Job Is to Pretend Joe Biden Didn’t Say What Everybody Heard Him Say”

Light items:

• Rich: Glazed doughnuts

• Charlie: Bouncy houses

• Alexandra: Rereading Agatha Christie

• Jim: Spring flag football

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.