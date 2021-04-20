Episode 320: Troubled Waters

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., December 2, 2020.
(Greg Nash/Reuters)
Today on
The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Maxine Waters’s comments on the Chauvin trial, Biden’s flip-flop on refugee limits, and George W. Bush’s chastisement of the GOP on immigration.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andy McCarthy on the Chauvin trial
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “ Fake News Is Real”
• Alexandra: Kyle Smith’s piece “ Anthony Fauci’s Misadventures in Fortune Telling”
• Jim: Phil Klein’s post “ Evidently, Jen Psaki’s Job Is to Pretend Joe Biden Didn’t Say What Everybody Heard Him Say”
Light items:
• Rich: Glazed doughnuts
• Charlie: Bouncy houses
• Alexandra: Rereading Agatha Christie
• Jim: Spring flag football
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.
6:26 PM
Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Maxine Waters’s comments on the Chauvin trial, Biden’s flip-flop on refugee limits, and George W. Bush’s chastisement of the GOP on ...
April 9, 2021
Biden’s executive order on guns, the unionizing failure at an Alabama Amazon warehouse, and a farcical blue-ribbon commission to study court-packing.
April 6, 2021
Commissioner Manfred’s damaging and ridiculous decision to move the All-Star game, and CBS’s detestable hit piece on Ron DeSantis.
April 1, 2021
Biden’s enormous infrastructure bill, the allegations coming out against Matt Gaetz, and more bullying over Georgia’s voting law changes.
March 30, 2021
The lies being spread about Georgia’s new voting laws, the futility of the vaccine passport idea, and why Joe Biden isn’t a moderate.
March 26, 2021
Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss Joe Biden’s first press conference and the growing fight over the filibuster.
March 23, 2021
The horrific Atlanta and Colorado shootings, Kristi Noem’s giving in to woke pressure, and the election stand-off in Iowa.
March 22, 2021
Today on The Editors, Rich interviews Thor Halsorssen, one of the producers of the movie
The Dissident.
March 18, 2021
The Democrats’ filibuster furor, the horrible Atlanta shootings, and Biden’s self-inflicted border problem.
March 16, 2021
The latest uproar on women in the military, Europe’s delay on the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Amazon’s reasons for banning books.