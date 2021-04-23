Episode 321: Don’t Bring the Truth to a Knife Fight

Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. (Gaelen Morse/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the Chauvin trial outcome, the Columbus shooting, and the climate summit.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Charlie’s posts on the Columbus shooting

• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s Chauvin trial coverage

• Maddy: Michael’s piece “The Masks Are Finally Coming Off”

• MBD: Phil Klein’s piece on John Boehner

Light items:

• Rich: Seapower States by Andrew Lambert

• Charlie: The Dunkirk soundtrack

• Maddy: An anodyne song

• MBD: Stalin’s War by Shawn McMeekin

