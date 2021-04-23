Podcasts The Editors

Episode 321: Don’t Bring the Truth to a Knife Fight

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Investigators work at the scene where a fatal shooting by a police officer occurred in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. (Gaelen Morse/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the Chauvin trial outcome, the Columbus shooting, and the climate summit.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s posts on the Columbus shooting
• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s Chauvin trial coverage
• Maddy: Michael’s piece “The Masks Are Finally Coming Off
• MBD: Phil Klein’s piece on John Boehner 

Light items:
• Rich: Seapower States by Andrew Lambert
• Charlie: The Dunkirk soundtrack
• Maddy: An anodyne song
• MBD: Stalin’s War by Shawn McMeekin

Sponsors:
Bambee
ACTA

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

