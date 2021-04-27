Episode 322: The Great Outdoor Mask Debate

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Tucker Carlson’s mask monologue, the CDC’s new masking guidelines, and Biden’s first 100 days.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich:MBD’s piece “The Lawn and Its Enemies”
• Charlie: Ramesh’s magazine piece “Biden’s Stalled Revolution”
• Alexandra: Kevin’s Tuesday newsletter “Joe Biden’s Executive Incoherence”
• Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s post “The New Electoral Map Is George W. Bush’s Revenge”
Light items:
• Rich: The smell of cut grass
• Charlie: Getting his second shot
• Alexandra: Hiring movers
• Jim: the NFL draft
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.