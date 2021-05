President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s speech to Congress, Tim Scott’s response, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi on Tim Scott

• Charlie: Robert VerBruggen’s piece “In 100 Days, Biden Has Proposed $6 Trillion in New Spending”

• MBD: Charles C. W. Cooke’s recent work

Light items:

• Rich: Sunshine

• Charlie: Golf cart woes

• MBD: The war on ticks

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.