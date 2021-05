Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Maddy, and Phil discuss Liz Cheney, the lockdowns, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Light items:

• Rich: A sad McDonalds experience

• Jim: His back porch

• Maddy: Dolly Parton

• Phil: Buying a smoker

And in lieu of Editors’ Picks today, our panelists instead give shoutouts to Jack Fowler, who retired from NR last week.

