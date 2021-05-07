Episode 325: Zuckerberg Hits an Iceberg

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the Facebook dust-up, America’s dramatic birthrate drop, and new evidence that COVID was created in a lab.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: MBD’s piece “The Next Reality Candidate”
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Profit Margins Save Lives”
• MBD: Armond White’s piece “Melvin Van Peebles’s Declaration of Independence”
• Maddy: John McCormack’s piece “Liz Cheney Digs In, as Support Sinks over Blunt Trump Talk”
Light items:
• Rich: Birds
• Charlie: His recent gun debate in Texas
• MBD: the publication Carn
• Maddy: Virtual whiskey tasting
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.