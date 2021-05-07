Episode 325: Zuckerberg Hits an Iceberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill in April 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the Facebook dust-up, America’s dramatic birthrate drop, and new evidence that COVID was created in a lab.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: MBD’s piece “The Next Reality Candidate”

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Profit Margins Save Lives”

• MBD: Armond White’s piece “Melvin Van Peebles’s Declaration of Independence”

• Maddy: John McCormack’s piece “Liz Cheney Digs In, as Support Sinks over Blunt Trump Talk”

Light items:

• Rich: Birds

• Charlie: His recent gun debate in Texas

• MBD: the publication Carn

• Maddy: Virtual whiskey tasting

Sponsors:

Babbel

ACTA

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.