Episode 325: Zuckerberg Hits an Iceberg

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill in April 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the Facebook dust-up, America’s dramatic birthrate drop, and new evidence that COVID was created in a lab.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: MBD’s piece “The Next Reality Candidate
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Profit Margins Save Lives
• MBD: Armond White’s piece “Melvin Van Peebles’s Declaration of Independence
• Maddy: John McCormack’s piece “Liz Cheney Digs In, as Support Sinks over Blunt Trump Talk

Light items:
• Rich: Birds
• Charlie: His recent gun debate in Texas
• MBD: the publication Carn
• Maddy: Virtual whiskey tasting

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

