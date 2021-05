Episode 327: Get a Job

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House, May 7, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Jim discuss Liz Cheney tenuous hold on her leadership position, waning COVID restrictions, the terrible jobs report, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Mamet’s piece in the recent print magazine

• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro’s “Capital Note”

• Maddy: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “How Critical Race Theory Works”

• Jim: KDW’s “The Tuesday” for this week

Light items:

• Rich: Eating out

• Charlie: Roald Dahl

• Maddy: Billy Connolly

• Jim: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.