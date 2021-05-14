Episode 328: Basking in the Unmasking

President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the status of coronavirus vaccinations and his administration’s ongoing pandemic response at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 21, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the new CDC guidelines on masking, the recent dust-up in the Middle East, and the disconcerting Colonial Pipeline hack.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Charlie’s magazine piece on Rebekah Jones

• Charlie: Phil Klein’s piece “Biden’s Honeymoon Is Over”

• Maddy: John McCormack’s piece on Elise Stefanik

• MBD: Daniel Tenreiro on the Colonial Pipeline hack

Light items:

• Rich: Stalin’s War by Sean McMeekin

• Charlie: Grilling outside

• Maddy: Some family history

• MBD: David Byrne

Sponsors:

ACTA

Babbel

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.