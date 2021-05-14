Episode 328: Basking in the Unmasking

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Maddy, and Michael discuss the new CDC guidelines on masking, the recent dust-up in the Middle East, and the disconcerting Colonial Pipeline hack.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s magazine piece on Rebekah Jones
• Charlie: Phil Klein’s piece “Biden’s Honeymoon Is Over”
• Maddy: John McCormack’s piece on Elise Stefanik
• MBD: Daniel Tenreiro on the Colonial Pipeline hack
Light items:
• Rich: Stalin’s War by Sean McMeekin
• Charlie: Grilling outside
• Maddy: Some family history
• MBD: David Byrne
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.