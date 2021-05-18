Episode 329: Roe v. Wade on the Chopping Block?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the announcement that SCOTUS is taking a major abortion case, unhinged masking views, and recent UFO revelations.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle’s piece “When Courage Dies, Hysteria Rules”
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on SCOTUS
• Alexandra: John McCormack’s piece on Elise Stefanik
• Jim: Isaac Schorr’s Corner post on Israel
Light items:
• Rich: Sports announcers tempting fate
• Charlie: Luigi’s Mansion 3
• Alexandra: Got married!
• Jim: The un-masking of Virginia
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.