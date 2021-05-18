Episode 329: Roe v. Wade on the Chopping Block?

The Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2020 (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the announcement that SCOTUS is taking a major abortion case, unhinged masking views, and recent UFO revelations.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle’s piece “When Courage Dies, Hysteria Rules”

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on SCOTUS

• Alexandra: John McCormack’s piece on Elise Stefanik

• Jim: Isaac Schorr’s Corner post on Israel

Light items:

• Rich: Sports announcers tempting fate

• Charlie: Luigi’s Mansion 3

• Alexandra: Got married!

• Jim: The un-masking of Virginia

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.