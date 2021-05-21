Episode 330: Is a January 6 Commission Wise?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the potential formation of a January 6 Commission, the Cuomo family scandal, and Nikole Hannah-Jones’s reappearance in the news cycle.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andrew Follett’s piece “Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens”
• Charlie: Jim’s Jolt today “It’s Confirmed: The Cuomo Brothers Are the Worst”
• Maddy: John Staddon’s piece “Why Can’t Academia Tolerate Dissent on Biological Sex?”
Light items:
• Rich: The Greenbrier bunker tour
• Charlie: Being at the Greenbrier
• Maddy: Singing the National Anthem at a Greenbrier dinner
Sponsors:
ACTA
Tommy John
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.