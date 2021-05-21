Episode 330: Is a January 6 Commission Wise?

The mayhem at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the potential formation of a January 6 Commission, the Cuomo family scandal, and Nikole Hannah-Jones’s reappearance in the news cycle.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Andrew Follett’s piece “Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens”

• Charlie: Jim’s Jolt today “It’s Confirmed: The Cuomo Brothers Are the Worst”

• Maddy: John Staddon’s piece “Why Can’t Academia Tolerate Dissent on Biological Sex?”

Light items:

• Rich: The Greenbrier bunker tour

• Charlie: Being at the Greenbrier

• Maddy: Singing the National Anthem at a Greenbrier dinner

