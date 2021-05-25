Episode 331: The Suddenly Popular Lab-Leak Theory

A security guard stands outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, on February 3, 2021. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the newly popular lab-leak theory, attacks on American Jews, and John Cena’s embarrassing kowtow to China.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece on the recent anti-Semitic attacks

• Alexandra: Sarah Schutte’s piece “Dear American Girl, Thank You”

• MBD: NR’s coverage of the lab-leak theory

• Jim: Jack Butler’s piece “Has Marvel Peaked?”

Light items:

• Rich: BBC 4 show In Our Time

• Alexandra: Seashelling

• MBD: Paul Brady

• Jim: Cookouts

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.