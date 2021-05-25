Episode 331: The Suddenly Popular Lab-Leak Theory

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the newly popular lab-leak theory, attacks on American Jews, and John Cena’s embarrassing kowtow to China.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece on the recent anti-Semitic attacks
• Alexandra: Sarah Schutte’s piece “Dear American Girl, Thank You”
• MBD: NR’s coverage of the lab-leak theory
• Jim: Jack Butler’s piece “Has Marvel Peaked?”
Light items:
• Rich: BBC 4 show In Our Time
• Alexandra: Seashelling
• MBD: Paul Brady
• Jim: Cookouts
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.