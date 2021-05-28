Podcasts The Editors

Episode 332: Biden’s Budget Woes

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, February 3, 2021. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Maddy, and Daniel discuss Biden’s budget issues, the exploding lab-leak theory, Facebook’s censorship, and USA Today’s retroactive editing.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jack Butler’s piece “Yes, Communists Have Infiltrated Hollywood Before
• MBD: Jim Geraghty’s writing on the lab-leak theory
• Maddy: Jessica Hornick Evans’s two recent Corner posts
• Daniel: Michael’s magazine piece on Fauci

Light items:
• Rich: Wayne Gretzky
• MBD: Dinner in New Jersey
• Maddy: Jack Fowler
• Daniel: The Biden ice-cream video

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

Loading...