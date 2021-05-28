Episode 332: Biden’s Budget Woes

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, February 3, 2021. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Michael, Maddy, and Daniel discuss Biden’s budget issues, the exploding lab-leak theory, Facebook’s censorship, and USA Today’s retroactive editing.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Jack Butler’s piece “Yes, Communists Have Infiltrated Hollywood Before”

• MBD: Jim Geraghty’s writing on the lab-leak theory

• Maddy: Jessica Hornick Evans’s two recent Corner posts

• Daniel: Michael’s magazine piece on Fauci

Light items:

• Rich: Wayne Gretzky

• MBD: Dinner in New Jersey

• Maddy: Jack Fowler

• Daniel: The Biden ice-cream video

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.