Episode 333: Much Ado about Nothing: Texas Edition

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the absurd blowup over Texas’s voting bill, Trump’s continuing claims about a stolen election, and how the lab-leak theory is now racist.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: RVB’s Corner post “Leave Kimmy Alone!”
• Charlie: Mario Loyola’s piece “Israel Has Every Right to Destroy Hamas”
• Jim: MBD’s piece “The Media’s Memory-Hole Privilege”
Light items:
• Rich: Setting off fireworks
• Charlie: Going to England
• Jim: Memorial Day cookout
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.