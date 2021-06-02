Episode 333: Much Ado about Nothing: Texas Edition

Election worker processes mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day in Houston, Texas, November 2, 2020. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the absurd blowup over Texas’s voting bill, Trump’s continuing claims about a stolen election, and how the lab-leak theory is now racist.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: RVB’s Corner post “Leave Kimmy Alone!”

• Charlie: Mario Loyola’s piece “Israel Has Every Right to Destroy Hamas”

• Jim: MBD’s piece “The Media’s Memory-Hole Privilege”

Light items:

• Rich: Setting off fireworks

• Charlie: Going to England

• Jim: Memorial Day cookout

Sponsors:

Babbel

The Bahnsen Group

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.