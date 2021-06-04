Episode 334: Anthony Fauci in the Crosshairs

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Fauci’s fall from grace, the disappointing May jobs report, and the strong statements from Sinema and Manchin on the filibuster.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: This week’s fundraising campaign and Scott McKim’s slideshows
• Charlie: Rich’s piece “How Southlake, Texas, Won Its Battle against Critical Race Theory”
• MBD: Dan’s piece “Why Conservatives Should Be Leery of Seceding Counties”
Light items:
• Rich: Going to Subway
• Charlie: The game Operation
• MBD: Getting a second opinion
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.