Episode 335: The Veep Is in Deep

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the traveling press prior to departure at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command in Guatemala, June 7, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the new January 6 report, Kamala Harris’s speech in Guatemala, and the ProPublica IRS document leak.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The webathon

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The 1619 Project Comes for the Second Amendment”

• Jim: Andy’s piece “The Lab-Leak Theory: Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt”

Light items:

• Rich: Summer thunderstorms

• Charlie: Tenet

• Jim: the CBS series Jericho

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.