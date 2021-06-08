Episode 335: The Veep Is in Deep

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the new January 6 report, Kamala Harris’s speech in Guatemala, and the ProPublica IRS document leak.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The webathon
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The 1619 Project Comes for the Second Amendment”
• Jim: Andy’s piece “The Lab-Leak Theory: Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt”
Light items:
• Rich: Summer thunderstorms
• Charlie: Tenet
• Jim: the CBS series Jericho
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.