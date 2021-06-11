Episode 336: It’s Too Bad Toobin’s Back

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss whether the Republican Party is anti-democracy and wonder why on earth Jeffrey Toobin is back on CNN.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Michael Farris’s piece “The Coming Backlash against Woke Public Schools”
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Kamala Harris’s Very Bad Trip South”
• MBD: KDW “Why You Should Worry about Inflation”
Light items:
• Rich: Short naps
• Charlie: Remote-control dinosaur
• MBD: Bachelor party
Sponsors:
Quip
Moink
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.