Episode 337: Hanks, but No Hanks

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Cast member Tom Hanks arrives for the gala presentation of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 7, 2019. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s performance at the G-7 summit, the woke scolds coming for Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ellie Kemper, and more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The last print issue
• Charlie: Kevin’s “The Tuesday” newsletter from this morning
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s print issue piece “How the Government Makes Corporations Woke

Light items:
• Rich: A stink bug
• Charlie: Bedknobs and Broomsticks
• MBD: The beauty of upstate New York

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

