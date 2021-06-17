Podcasts The Editors

Episode 338: Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss today’s SCOTUS rulings, Biden’s meeting with Putin, and the growing critical race theory uproar.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Same as Charlie’s!
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Justice Amy Coney Barrett Proves Democrats’ Obamacare Doomsaying Wrong
• MBD: Charlie’s piece “Have Journalists Ever Met the People They Write About?

Light items:
• Rich: Making tandoori chicken
• Charlie: Single Malt History podcast
• MBD: The Union Jack flag

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

