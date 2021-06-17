Episode 338: Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss today’s SCOTUS rulings, Biden’s meeting with Putin, and the growing critical race theory uproar.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Same as Charlie’s!
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Justice Amy Coney Barrett Proves Democrats’ Obamacare Doomsaying Wrong”
• MBD: Charlie’s piece “Have Journalists Ever Met the People They Write About?”
Light items:
• Rich: Making tandoori chicken
• Charlie: Single Malt History podcast
• MBD: The Union Jack flag
Sponsor:
Criticalrace.org
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.