Episode 340: Sinema Says No

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed, the ridiculous infrastructure talks, and the Sheldon Whitehouse beach club scandal.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Sarah Schutte’s upcoming print piece “For the Birds”
• Charlie: Dominic Pino’s post “How Many Political Scientists Does It Take?”
• Jim: Kyle Smith’s post “Bill de Blasio: Why Does Everybody Hate Me?”
Light items:
• Rich: His recent road trip
• Charlie: Luca
• Jim: Kayaking
