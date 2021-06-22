Episode 340: Sinema Says No

Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema speaks to supporters after winning the U.S. Senate race in Scottsdale, Ariz., November 12, 2018. (Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed, the ridiculous infrastructure talks, and the Sheldon Whitehouse beach club scandal.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Sarah Schutte’s upcoming print piece “For the Birds”

• Charlie: Dominic Pino’s post “How Many Political Scientists Does It Take?”

• Jim: Kyle Smith’s post “Bill de Blasio: Why Does Everybody Hate Me?”

Light items:

• Rich: His recent road trip

• Charlie: Luca

• Jim: Kayaking

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.