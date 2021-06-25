Episode 341: The Infrastructure Parlor Game

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the dying infrastructure bill, Biden’s shifting crime stance, and Pence’s recent comments about the 2020 election.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Michael’s magazine piece
• Charlie: Michael’s piece “What Joe Doesn’t Know”
• Alexandra: Luther Abel’s Piece “The Pride Flag’s Growing Absurdity”
• MBD: Charlie’s piece “Ten Years in America”
Light items:
• Rich: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
• Charlie: Ten years in America
• Alexandra: Watching Pixar movies
• MBD: Conan O’Brien
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.