Episode 342: Leave Politics out of Surfside

Emergency workers conduct search-and-rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Fla., June 28, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the horrific Surfside building collapse, and Garry Wills’s sophomoric NYT op-ed.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Isaac Schorr “Who Wants to Defund the Police?”

• Charlie: KDW’s newsletter from today “The Devil and Garry Wills”

• Alexandra: MBD ‘s post “Fingernail Clippings and the Conceptus”

• Jim: David Harsanyi “Paul Gosar Hangs Out with Racists to Own the Libs”

Light items:

• Rich: Billy Martin by Bill Pennington

• Charlie: England beating Germany in football

• Alexandra: Homemade salsa

• Jim: Bosch

