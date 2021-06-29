Episode 342: Leave Politics out of Surfside

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the horrific Surfside building collapse, and Garry Wills’s sophomoric NYT op-ed.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Isaac Schorr “Who Wants to Defund the Police?”
• Charlie: KDW’s newsletter from today “The Devil and Garry Wills”
• Alexandra: MBD ‘s post “Fingernail Clippings and the Conceptus”
• Jim: David Harsanyi “Paul Gosar Hangs Out with Racists to Own the Libs”
Light items:
• Rich: Billy Martin by Bill Pennington
• Charlie: England beating Germany in football
• Alexandra: Homemade salsa
• Jim: Bosch
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.