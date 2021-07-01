Episode 343: Tucker Takes on the NSA

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Tucker’s accusations against the NSA, today’s Supreme Court decisions, New York’s disastrous mayoral election mess-up, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Is Ranked-Choice Voting a Voting Rights Act Violation?”
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s pieces on all the recent SCOTUS decisions
• MBD: Rich’s piece “The Absurdly Misleading Attacks on Anti-CRT Rules”
Light items:
• Rich: Ryan Reeves history lectures on YouTube
• Charlie: Rewatching old Westerns
• MBD: A close encounter with a bear
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.