Episode 343: Tucker Takes on the NSA

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at a Business Insider conference in New York, N.Y., November 30, 2017. (Lucas Jackson/REUTERS)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Tucker’s accusations against the NSA, today’s Supreme Court decisions, New York’s disastrous mayoral election mess-up, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Is Ranked-Choice Voting a Voting Rights Act Violation?”

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s pieces on all the recent SCOTUS decisions

• MBD: Rich’s piece “The Absurdly Misleading Attacks on Anti-CRT Rules”

Light items:

• Rich: Ryan Reeves history lectures on YouTube

• Charlie: Rewatching old Westerns

• MBD: A close encounter with a bear

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.