Episode 345: Begun, the CRT Wars Have

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and MBD discuss the ongoing fight over critical race theory in schools, what’s going on with the Delta variant, and Joe Biden’s boring presidency.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Stanley Kurtz’s piece “Stopping K–12 Indoctrination Is Right
• Jim: KDW’s “The Magic President
• MBD: Eric Kaufmann’s magazine piece “Political Discrimination as Civil-Rights Struggle
Light items:
• Rich: Digging holes in the sand at the beach
• Jim: Black Ice by Brad Thor
• MBD: Fireworks

