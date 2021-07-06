Episode 345: Begun, the CRT Wars Have

(diane39/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and MBD discuss the ongoing fight over critical race theory in schools, what’s going on with the Delta variant, and Joe Biden’s boring presidency.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Stanley Kurtz’s piece “Stopping K–12 Indoctrination Is Right”

• Jim: KDW’s “The Magic President”

• MBD: Eric Kaufmann’s magazine piece “Political Discrimination as Civil-Rights Struggle”

Light items:

• Rich: Digging holes in the sand at the beach

• Jim: Black Ice by Brad Thor

• MBD: Fireworks

Sponsors:

Quip

The Bahnsen Group



The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.