Episode 346: J. D. Vance Jumps In

J. D. Vance speaks at the 2021 Southwest Regional Conference hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Ariz., April 17, 2021.
(Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
Today on
The Editors, Rich, Alexandra, Michael, and Phil discuss J. D. Vance’s run for Ohio senate, Biden pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, and whether or not the government going door to door asking about vaccine status is a bad idea.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “ Important Reading on the Critical Race Theory in Schools Debate”
• MBD: Kyle’s piece “ Good News, Criminals: Manhattan’s Next D.A. Has Your Back”
• Alexandra: Jim’s post “ Primed for Panic on the Delta Variant”
• Phil: Aron Ravin’s piece “ Democrats Try to Blame Guns for the Crime Surge Caused by Liberal Policies”
Light items:
• Rich: A Yankees blackout
• MBD: MiniDisc players
• Alexandra: Starting a book club
• Phil: Using his smoker
3:56 PM
