Episode 347: Can Cuba Break Free of Communism?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, Cuba, July 11, 2021. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Alexandra, Jim, and Michael discuss the protests in Cuba, the Democrat drama in Texas, Eric Adams’s NYC mayoral win, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The upcoming magazine issue
• Alexandra: Sarah Weaver’s post “A Homeschool Perspective on Critical Race Theory
• MBD: Cameron Hilditch’s pieces, “How Critical Race Theory Gets into Classrooms” and “Ban Critical Race Theory from K–12 Classrooms: A Response to the New York Times
• Jim: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Afghanistan: Exit, but No Strategy

Light items:
• Rich: Megyn Kelly’s podcast
• Alexandra: Carl Truman’s new book The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self
• MBD: Packing and planning for vacation
• Jim: Occoquan

