Episode 347: Can Cuba Break Free of Communism?

Today on The Editors, Rich, Alexandra, Jim, and Michael discuss the protests in Cuba, the Democrat drama in Texas, Eric Adams’s NYC mayoral win, and much more.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The upcoming magazine issue
• Alexandra: Sarah Weaver’s post “A Homeschool Perspective on Critical Race Theory”
• MBD: Cameron Hilditch’s pieces, “How Critical Race Theory Gets into Classrooms” and “Ban Critical Race Theory from K–12 Classrooms: A Response to the New York Times“
• Jim: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Afghanistan: Exit, but No Strategy”
Light items:
• Rich: Megyn Kelly’s podcast
• Alexandra: Carl Truman’s new book The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self
• MBD: Packing and planning for vacation
• Jim: Occoquan
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.