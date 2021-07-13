Episode 347: Can Cuba Break Free of Communism?

People shout slogans against the government during a protest against and in support of the government in Havana, Cuba, July 11, 2021. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Alexandra, Jim, and Michael discuss the protests in Cuba, the Democrat drama in Texas, Eric Adams’s NYC mayoral win, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The upcoming magazine issue

• Alexandra: Sarah Weaver’s post “A Homeschool Perspective on Critical Race Theory”

• MBD: Cameron Hilditch’s pieces, “How Critical Race Theory Gets into Classrooms” and “Ban Critical Race Theory from K–12 Classrooms: A Response to the New York Times“

• Jim: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Afghanistan: Exit, but No Strategy”

Light items:

• Rich: Megyn Kelly’s podcast

• Alexandra: Carl Truman’s new book The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self

• MBD: Packing and planning for vacation

• Jim: Occoquan

Sponsors:

X-Chair

Made In

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.