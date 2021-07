A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination in Los Angeles, Calif., January 7, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Rich, Charlie, and MBD discuss the best ways to convince the vaccine hesitant, the space adventures of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, and the news that a number of the fleeing Texan legislators have contracted COVID-19.

